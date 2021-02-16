Weather forces continued closures across Texoma for WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a list of all the reported delays and closings due to inclement weather across Texoma.
The following closings and delays are for WEDNESDAY FEB. 17 and THURSDAY, FEB. 18:
- Archer City ISD - virtual learning Wednesday
- Bellevue ISD - closed Wednesday, no virtual learning
- Bowie ISD - closed Wednesday
- Bryson ISD - closed Wednesday
- Burkburnett ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
- Chillicothe - Wednesday
- City View ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
- Crowell ISD - closed Wednesday
- Electra ISD - closed Wednesday
- Forestburg ISD - closed Wednesday
- Gold-Burg - closed Wednesday
- Harold ISD - closed Wednesday
- Holliday ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
- Iowa Park CISD - closed Wednesday
- Jacksboro ISD - virtual learning Wednesday
- Montague ISD - closed Wednesday
- Newcastle ISD - closed Wednesday
- Nocona ISD - closed Wednesday
- Olney ISD - closed Wednesday
- Petrolia CISD - closed through Friday
- Prairie Valley ISD - virtual learning Wednesday
- Quanah ISD - closed Wednesday
- Saint Jo ISD - closed Wednesday
- Throckmorton CISD - closed Wednesday
- Vernon ISD - delayed until 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Wichita Falls ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
- Woodson ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
- Cameron University, Lawton and Duncan campuses - closed Wednesday
- Lawton Public Schools - virtual Wednesday
- Texas Health and Human Services offices - closed Wednesday & Thursday
- Waste Connections trash service - no trash service for Wednesday
- Wichita County Offices - closed Wednesday
- None reported at this time
- Dr. Myrna De Asis office- closed Wednesday
- Nocona General Hospital Clinic in Bowie - closed Wednesday
- Nocona General Hospital Clinic in Nocona - closed Wednesday
- OSTC Orthopaedic associates, MRI center, physical therapy - closed Wednesday
- Interfaith Outreach Services - closed Wednesday
- Grace Church - closed until Sunday, Feb. 21
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church - Wednesday & Thursday activities canceled
- St. Paul Lutheran Church - Ash Wednesday service canceled
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.