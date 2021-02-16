Weather forces continued closures across Texoma for WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY

Closings and Delays due to severe weather (Source: KCBD Graphic)
By KAUZ Team | February 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 2:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a list of all the reported delays and closings due to inclement weather across Texoma.

The following closings and delays are for WEDNESDAY FEB. 17 and THURSDAY, FEB. 18:

Texas Schools

  • Archer City ISD - virtual learning Wednesday
  • Bellevue ISD - closed Wednesday, no virtual learning
  • Bowie ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Bryson ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Burkburnett ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
  • Chillicothe - Wednesday
  • City View ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
  • Crowell ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Electra ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Forestburg ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Gold-Burg - closed Wednesday
  • Harold ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Holliday ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
  • Iowa Park CISD - closed Wednesday
  • Jacksboro ISD - virtual learning Wednesday
  • Montague ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Newcastle ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Nocona ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Olney ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Petrolia CISD - closed through Friday
  • Prairie Valley ISD - virtual learning Wednesday
  • Quanah ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Saint Jo ISD - closed Wednesday
  • Throckmorton CISD - closed Wednesday
  • Vernon ISD - delayed until 10 a.m. Wednesday
  • Wichita Falls ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday
  • Woodson ISD - closed Wednesday & Thursday

Oklahoma Schools

  • Cameron University, Lawton and Duncan campuses - closed Wednesday
  • Lawton Public Schools - virtual Wednesday

Governmental offices/City services

  • Texas Health and Human Services offices - closed Wednesday & Thursday
  • Waste Connections trash service - no trash service for Wednesday
  • Wichita County Offices - closed Wednesday

Daycares, After School, and Youth Programs

  • None reported at this time

Medical offices

  • Dr. Myrna De Asis office- closed Wednesday
  • Nocona General Hospital Clinic in Bowie - closed Wednesday
  • Nocona General Hospital Clinic in Nocona - closed Wednesday
  • OSTC Orthopaedic associates, MRI center, physical therapy - closed Wednesday

Nonprofits

  • Interfaith Outreach Services - closed Wednesday

Churches

  • Grace Church - closed until Sunday, Feb. 21
  • Our Redeemer Lutheran Church - Wednesday & Thursday activities canceled
  • St. Paul Lutheran Church - Ash Wednesday service canceled

