WFFD fights two house fires Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Inglewood Drive House Fire
The Wichita Falls Fire Department put out a house fire Monday on Inglewood Drive.
First responders arrived on scene around 5 p.m. and reported smoke coming from a house; a further investigation revealed there was a fire in the attic.
The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries reported to firefighters nor residents. The Red Cross was called for five people.
WFFD reports the fire was started by a fire in the fireplace that had caused part of the roof deck to catch fire. The chimney flue reportedly did not go through the roof and instead stopped at the roof deck.
The fire caused about $10,000 in damages to the structure and $1,000 in damages to contents.
Southeast Drive House Fire
The Wichita Falls Fire Department also fought a house fire Monday on Southeast Drive.
First responders arrived on scene around 5:45 p.m. and reported heavy smoke coming from the attic. The fire was then put out.
No injuries were reported at the scene and the Red Cross was not called.
WFFD reports the fire was caused by a space heater being used in an attempt to thaw frozen pipes.
The fire caused about $40,000 in damages to the house and $10,000 in damages to contents.
