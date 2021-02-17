City of Seymour issues boil order

The city of Seymour issued a boil water order on Wednesday due to a break in their main water line. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KAUZ Team | February 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 5:44 PM

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The city of Seymour issued a boil water order on Wednesday due to a break in their main water line.

The break reportedly caused low water pressure in the water distribution system which prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the order.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

