City of Seymour issues boil order

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The city of Seymour issued a boil water order on Wednesday due to a break in their main water line.
The break reportedly caused low water pressure in the water distribution system which prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the order.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
