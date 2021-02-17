City of WF addresses rumors of water shutoff

The City would like to thank our residents for conserving water during this unprecedented weather event. We are aware of rumors circulating that we will be turning off the water supply to residents. This is FALSE. These rumors are only making the situation worse as it encourages residents to reserve more water than needed. Our current treatment capabilities have been able to meet the current demands of our residents, businesses, and our wholesale customers. The Water Purification staff are working to continue and increase treatment, however chemical feed systems, monitoring equipment, and other equipment is still frozen, delaying the increase in water production. Public Works anticipates having additional water treatment systems online producing more water in the system by late this evening.