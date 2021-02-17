A few isolated snow showers are likely today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With your first alert forecast, I am meteorologist Garrett James. First Alert Weather Days will last through today. Today temps will rise back into the mid-20s. We will see morning show showers across the area, but the majority of them will be gone by the afternoon. Thursday temps will stay in the upper 20s with a high of about 29. Then on Friday temps look to return to above freezing with a high of about 34. The great news is that no more precipitation is in the forecast. Temps will continue rising throughout the next 7-days. Temps on Saturday look to climb into the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. A weak front will push through by Sunday but our temps will continue to climb. Sunday temps look to get into the mid to low 50s. By early next week, temps look to reach the 60s.