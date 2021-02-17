National Guard assisting City Hope Church with relief station

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The National Guard is assisting City Hope Church, one of the relief stations for people without power in Wichita Falls.
If you’re in need of help or transportation, send a text to (940) 263-1171.
City Hope Church is located at 4301 Cedar Elm Lane. The church is open now and ready to receive those who need services; small pets are allowed but they must be in a kennel.
The relief station is following COVID-19 guidelines. Be sure to bring medications, blankets and pillows if you need to stay there.
If you would like to donate to the Church’s shelter efforts, you can text the dollar amount followed by “RELIEF” to 84321.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.