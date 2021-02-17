One dead, one hospitalized from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police report one person is dead and another has been hospitalized from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator.
Officers were called to a house in the 1200 block of Sun Valley Drive on Tuesday where they found two unconscious men.
A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to United Regional.
WF police report a generator was running on the patio with the glass doors open; officers on scene reportedly smelled exhaust fumes.
The hospitalized victim is reportedly in stable condition and is being treated for high carbon monoxide levels.
