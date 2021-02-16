Snow into the Evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Heavy areas of snow will shift east tonight into early Wednesday morning. The heaviest amounts of snow will be from Vernon to Wichita Falls, to Archer City north and eastward. An additional 3-6 inches of snow will be possible in those areas. The snow should gradually taper off by Wednesday morning with some leftover snowshowers throughout the day. Temperatures will remain cold into Thursday before we finally warm up by the weekend.