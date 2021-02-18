City of Bowie adds to list of boil orders

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) -The city of Bowie has joined Byers, Petrolia and Seymour is issuing boil orders.
The city of Seymour issued a boil water order on Wednesday because of a break in their main water line.
The break reportedly caused low water pressure in the water distribution system which prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the order.
Byers issued a boil order Wednesday because of low water pressure and Petrolia is under a boil order after losing water completely because of the sub-freezing temps.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing hands or face, brushing teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
