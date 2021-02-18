City of Quanah issues boil order

By KAUZ Team | February 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 5:37 PM

QUANAH, Texas (TNN) - The city of Quanah issued a boil order Wednesday due to a loss of water pressure within city limits.

Before use, boil and cool water for drinking, cooking, and ice. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. This practice will ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

If you have questions, you can contact the Quanah City Hall at (940) 663-5336 or the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality at (512) 239-4691.

