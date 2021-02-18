City of Quanah issues boil order

QUANAH, Texas (TNN) - The city of Quanah issued a boil order Wednesday due to a loss of water pressure within city limits.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
If you have questions, you can contact the Quanah City Hall at (940) 663-5336 or the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality at (512) 239-4691.
