Electra Hospital reschedules COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - The Electra Hospital District has rescheduled their Friday COVID-19 second-dose vaccination clinic to Tuesday, Feb. 23 due to road conditions.
Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 29 should arrive on Feb. 23 at their scheduled appointment time.
Second doses may be administered up to six weeks after receiving the first dose when delays are necessary, according to the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The hospital will be calling all scheduled patients to confirm the change.
If you have questions about COVID-19 or the Electra Hospital District, you can call (940) 495-3981 or click here.
