ERCOT directs ONCOR to begin restoring power

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - ERCOT directed Oncor and other utilities Wednesday to begin restoring power that was previously dropped from the electric grid.
Oncor has since been able to cease controlled, or rotating, outages as a result of the increased generation and stable demand.
As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, there are about 150,000 Oncor customers without power. That number has significantly dropped for Wichita County customers, according to the Oncor Outage Map.
This number is reportedly the result of damage from yesterday’s winter storm, previous winter weather and storm damage that could not be identified until equipment was re-energized, and damage to electric equipment caused by record-breaking low temperatures.
Oncor said their personnel will continue working 24/7 to restore power to these remaining customers.
They expect it to take some time for their tracking systems to accurately reflect updates on their outage map due to the large amount of system activity surrounding power restoration.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.