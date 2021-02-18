Fire at Avenue G house causes $45,000 in damages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire on Avenue G Wednesday.
First responders arrived on scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.
The fire reportedly caused $40,000 in damage to the home and $5,000 in damage to the contents.
WFFD officials said the cause of the fire was a heat lamp on the front porch.
There were no injuries reported on scene and the Red Cross was called to help the family.
