Hazardous driving conditions exist over the next few days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We no longer have any more First Alert Weather Days in the 7-day forecast. Thursday temps will stay in the mid-20s with a high of about 25. Today we will have partly cloudy skies with the wind out of the north at 10-20 mph. Then on Friday temps look to return close to freezing with a high of about 31. The great news is that no more precipitation is in the forecast. Temps will continue rising throughout the next 7-days. Temps on Saturday look to climb into the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. A weak front will push through by Sunday but our temps will continue to climb. Sunday temps look to get into the mid to low 40s. By early next week, temps look to reach the 60s.