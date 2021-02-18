Iowa Park VFD releases more information on nursing home fire

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department has released more information on a Tuesday fire that happened at a nursing home.
Firefighters were initially called to the Iowa Park Healthcare Center around 12:40 p.m. First responders arrived on scene and saw smoke coming from the southwest side of the building.
Several citizens were already on scene and they reportedly helped nursing staff evacuate residents from the nursing home to the Kidwell Elementary gym. They also helped firefighters set up a water line connected to a fire hydrant.
A large fire was visible from the roof of the building within minutes; Iowa Park VFD Assistant Chief Moulton called for mutual aid at this time.
Fire crews from the surrounding area responded quickly and were able to extinguish the fire while keeping it contained to the south end of the building.
Iowa Park VFD reports all residents and occupants made it out safely. Some people had minor injuries and one person transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
About 100 people from the following agencies were on scene:
- Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department
- Wichita Falls Fire Department
- Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department
- Sheppard AFB Fire Department
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Iowa Park Police
- Iowa Park city personnel
- Wichita County Sheriff’s Office
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Game Wardens
- Iowa Park CISD
- AMR
- Trans Star
- Electra EMS
