WF police investigating body found on E. Fort Worth Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are investigating the body of a 62-year-old man found Thursday in an old bus on E. Fort Worth Street.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and the body has been sent off for an autopsy. WF police report there is no evidence of foul play.
The reporting caller was a neighbor who regular checks on the victim. He reportedly told police he saw the victim Wednesday morning and he was alright at the time.
The neighbor then said he went by to check on the victim Thursday and found the him cold and unresponsive.
The victim also had three pets with him that were taken by Animal Control. He reportedly owned the property and also had a car that was parked nearby.
Wichita Falls police said their investigation is ongoing. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
