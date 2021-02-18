WFFD puts out fire caused by space heater

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many people across Texoma have turned to space heaters during this winter storm but in Wichita Falls, a space heater was the cause of a Wednesday house fire.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the call in the 2800 block of Holliday Road a little after 11 a.m. and said the heater had been plugged into an extension cord which overheated and started the fire.
WFFD said the back building at the residence was “pretty much destroyed” along with the contents.
The building that caught fire was a small structure; no one was injured nor transported to the hospital .
