Archer City issues boil order, asks for strict water conservation

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Archer City officials have issued a boil order due to water line breaks and reduced distribution system pressure.
The power is back on at Lake Kickapoo and the city has brought their equipment back online as well. They’re now able to transmit water to Archer City for treatment and are no longer pumping water from Archer Lake.
The city is also asking residents for strict water conservation to help them replenish their water storage facilities.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Billy Ballard, Archer City Water Superintendent, at (940) 574-4621.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.