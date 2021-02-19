Archer City issues boil order, asks for strict water conservation

Archer City issues boil order, asks for strict water conservation
Archer City officials have issued a boil order due to water line breaks and reduced distribution system pressure. (Source: KLTV)
By KAUZ Team | February 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 4:28 PM

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Archer City officials have issued a boil order due to water line breaks and reduced distribution system pressure.

The power is back on at Lake Kickapoo and the city has brought their equipment back online as well. They’re now able to transmit water to Archer City for treatment and are no longer pumping water from Archer Lake.

Urgent Water Update 11:00 a.m. It is CRITICAL THAT STRICT WATER CONSERVATION be practiced until our storage facilities...

Posted by City of Archer City, Texas on Friday, February 19, 2021

The city is also asking residents for strict water conservation to help them replenish their water storage facilities.

All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
City of Archer City

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Billy Ballard, Archer City Water Superintendent, at (940) 574-4621.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.