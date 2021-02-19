City of Bowie extends boil order until Tuesday

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The city of Bowie has extended their boil order until Tuesday due to a lab closure.
City officials say their water towers have been replenished and the pressure is back to normal. However, the water still needs to be tested at the lab which will not reopen until Monday.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
