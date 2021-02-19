City of WF releases WF Regional Airport & Kickapoo Airport schedules

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls has released the schedules for the Wichita Falls Regional Airport and Kickapoo Airport.
WF Regional Airport’s terminal will open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the car rental desk will be open during these hours as well. The terminal will open again on Monday at 7 a.m.
The Sheppard Air Force Base Airfield is closed until Monday, Feb. 22 at 8 a.m.
Kickapoo Airport is open at regular business hours as of Friday.
American Airlines has canceled all flights until Monday, Feb. 22. Individuals are encouraged to call American Airlines at (800) 433-7300 for further guidance regarding reservations.
