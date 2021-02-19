Gov. Abbott declares winterization of Texas’ power system an emergency item for legislative session

“The past several days have been beyond challenging, but with every passing hour we are restoring power and water for families across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “We are doing all we can to make it through this challenge, and the state continues to deploy resources and personnel throughout the state. I want to thank the men and women who are working around the clock in harsh conditions to get the power up and running again, and I ask all Texans to keep them in their prayers. Texans should continue to take proper precautions and follow local guidance to stay safe and warm. We will get through this together.”