Meals on Wheels delivering Friday meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels will serve on Friday.
Organizers said two weekend meals will be served in addition to Friday’s hot meal.
Deliveries will be served from noon to 2 p.m.
Sheppard Air Ford Base, the Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Mayor’s office assisted in making these meal deliveries possible.
The program’s staff members made contact with clients throughout the week to ensure safety. electricity and water. If the client wasn’t able to be contacted, wellness visits were made by the District Attorney’s office.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.