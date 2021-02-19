TxDOT gives update on WF road conditions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of Transportation said to expect more black ice on roads Friday evening into Saturday morning.
TxDot officials said freeways and highways have been cleared and are well-functioning in the Wichita Falls district. Warmer temperatures thawed much of the snow, making snow plow removal easier.
In light of improvements, man power will be decreased Friday evening, however skeleton crews will patrol and treat for black ice as parts of Wichita Falls refreeze.
TxDOT officials said, “Please be extremely cautious and expect black ice tonight and tomorrow morning.”
They conclude other parts of Texas remain “snow packed on pavement.”
Here are some resources before traveling;
- Motorists should consult DriveTexas.Org and weather forecasts before leaving home.
- Traffic cameras for several larger cities including Wichita Falls are available for viewing at DriveTexas.Org or TxDOT.Gov.
