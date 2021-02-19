Warmer weather is headed our way next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday temps look to return close to freezing with a high of about 32. This weekend temperatures will start rising. The high for Saturday will be about 41 with sunny skies. Then on Sunday, we have a small cold front that will slow the temperature climb. On Sunday we will have a high of about 50 with generally sunny skies. Monday temperatures will try to climb into the low 60s with Sunny skies. Tuesday will be our warmest day of the next 7 days. Tuesday we will have a high of about 67 with sunny skies. Then a cold front will come through later in the day Wednesday, which will drop our high for Wednesday down to about 60. Then 48 on Thursday with a 20% chance of rain.