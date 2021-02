WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The temperature rose above freezing at 4PM, Friday afternoon for the first time since February the 8th. Any snow that melted today will quickly freeze up tonight with temperatures falling back into the upper teens and lower 20s. Watch out for black ice early Saturday, otherwise expect a nicer day with sunshine and highs in the 40s. We’ll be in the 50s Sunday and 60s by Monday.