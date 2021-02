WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s going to be another brutally cold night as temperatures fall back down into the single digits. We’ll be around 5 by morning with lots of ice on roadways. We’ll attempt to warm up Friday afternoon with the sun we may approach 32. If we get above 32 it will be the first time in 10 days we’ve rose above freezing. We’ll continue warming up the weekend and we could be close to 70 early next week.