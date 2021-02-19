WF Area Food Bank closed Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WF Area Food Bank announced it will remain closed on Friday due to the road conditions.
Organizers reported on their Facebook page, there will be an emergency food distribution on Saturday February 20.
Those in need are asked to visit their facility at 1230 Midwestern Parkway A box of food and produce will be passed out at this location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies last.
You can visit the WFAFB Facebook page here for more information about this and upcoming schedules.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.