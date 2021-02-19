WF County Commissioner involved in rollover accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls County Commissioner, Jeff Watts, was involved in a rollover accident on Thursday.
Watts reportedly slid off the road on Highway 25 just south of Electra.
He slid into a ditch just before hitting a post and then rolling the vehicle onto its side.
Watts was transported to the Electra Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This crash is under investigation. Stick with KAUZ News Channel 6 as these details unfold.
