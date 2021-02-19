WF County Commissioner involved in rollover accident

WF County Commissioner involved in rollover accident
By KAUZ Team | February 19, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:14 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls County Commissioner, Jeff Watts, was involved in a rollover accident on Thursday.

Watts reportedly slid off the road on Highway 25 just south of Electra.

He slid into a ditch just before hitting a post and then rolling the vehicle onto its side.

Watts was transported to the Electra Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation. Stick with KAUZ News Channel 6 as these details unfold.

