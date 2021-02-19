WF Onelife Community Church keeps the lights on for residents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Onelife Community Church offers shelter to residents who needs a place to stay for a few hours or even overnight is welcome.
“One young lady that was driving through Wichita Falls on her way to Florida she’s still with us. They haven’t been able to get out of town but her and her young daughter have been staying here,” said Joshua Ritchie, Leadership Pastor Onelife Community Church.
The church was one of the few places that continued to have power and water during the winter storm. The City of Wichita Falls provided cots and supplies, to help church leaders go above and beyond to support a need.
“We’ve had a couple of other people stay the night and they live here in town and we’ve actually provided transportation back and forth to work for them,” said Ritchie.
The Onelife Community Church even offered help to residents who weren’t staying inside the shelter.
“Our Facebook messenger has been pretty busy with people just requesting food items like milk and bread. So we’ve had teams of people that have four wheel drive vehicles that have gotten out no matter how bad the roads have been,” said Ritchie.
The church had hoped to see more families, but the snow had made the streets surrounding the shelter inaccessible.
“The city has spent most of their efforts clearing roads in the main part of town. They knew businesses would be closed and all that downtown, so the roads downtown have been extremely treacherous to get through,” said Ritchie.
However volunteers continue to sit and wait everyday, for anyone who may show up outside their doors.
“If it’s one person that comes or if it’s 50 people that come we just want to be available and prepared to meet with whoever needs us and just love on them the best we can,” said Emily Vann, Family Ministries Director Onelife Community Church.
