WF trash collection resumes Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls announced regular trash schedules will resume on Monday.
Winter weather interfered with trash collection this week but sanitation services will resume on February 22.
City officials said, “For curbside collection, please ensure to set your container at least five 5 from any horizontal obstructions to include parked vehicles, mailboxes and overhanging trees.”
As a reminder, the city said residents should ensure trash containers are within 2 feet of the curb for efficient disposal of equipment. Also, be sure trash is well bagged and not loose.
They added alley ways and commercial dumpsters should be free of debris in order to allow collection.
The Transfer Station and Landfill will resume normal hours on Monday as well.
You can visit the City of Wichita Falls Facebook page here for more updates.
