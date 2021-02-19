The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District issues vaccination update

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new COVID vaccination schedule was announced on Friday.
Officials said no vaccinations will be administered on Friday.
For individuals who were originally scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, the appointment is moved to Monday February 22.
Those with appointments originally on Thursday of this week, the appointment is moved to Tuesday February 23.
Organizers said, “All affected individuals will receive a call from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District. "
You can visit their Facebook page here for more information.
