Crews repairing damage from burst pipe at Christ Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Power is back on for the most part but bursting pipes are now a growing problem all across the state.
Christ Academy in Wichita Falls is working to repair the damage caused by a water pipe that broke on Tuesday.
School officials said it was a fire suppression pipe in a hallway ceiling that burst, soaking hallways, offices, classrooms and even the school chapel.
“Christ Academy had a fire sprinkler break which happened probably all Wichita Falls and all over Texas this week. Water only ran for just 20 or 30 minutes but it was enough to do a lot of damage to the school,” said Anthony Inman, president of Anthony Inman Construction.
Christ Academy said learning will not be interrupted and that students will be going remote.
School officials say a job that would normally take two months is estimated to take about two weeks or less thanks to the rapid response of volunteers, Firehouse 8 and a water damage restoration crew.
The school’s goal is to be back in the classroom by March 1.
