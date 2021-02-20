Next week brings in warmer weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sunny skies have returned to Texoma after our snow-filled week. Snow will continue to melt as we stay above freezing. Tonight we see a high in the low 50′s before dropping into the upper 30′s overnight. Fog and light drizzle cannot be ruled out tonight for most of Texoma.
Sunday stays sunny and we will see a high around 50. By Monday our high climbs into the 60′s and will have a low near freezing.
Tuesday will be our warmest day of the next 7 days, with a high that gets close to 70. By Wednesday our high drops into the 60′s. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday.
