Plumbing companies are responding to calls of bursting pipes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Homeowners could deal with another problem following the recent winter storm as frozen pipes thaw out.
“And you’re not going to know that you have a leak until you have either water flooding your home or gushing out the side of your house or you can hear it running in the wall,” said Bonnie McCabe, owner of Wilbourn & McCabe Plumbing.
Wilbourn & McCabe Plumbing in Wichita Falls is getting hundreds of calls this week with more expected in the next couple of days. McCabe estimates they’ve served around 300 customers since responding to calls on Tuesday.
“We were without electricity for two and a half days and when it came back on the last pipe that thawed out ruptured,” said Craig Lile, a Wilbourn & McCabe Plumbing client.
Wilbourn & McCabe Plumbing and the City of Wichita Falls say you’ll want to turn off the water shutoff valves if pipes burst.
The plumbing company is getting to customers as fast as they can with each emergency call.
“We have hot water the next day and then we’ll finish it out when we figure out what we’re going to do. We’ve got to take part of that wall out. We’ve got a mess in there,” said Lile.
In addition to turning off water, people can open fixtures as if they have water.
“Once we’re good and thawed out, they can turn that water back on and open their fixtures up slowly and just check everything out really good,” said McCabe.
You can find the City of Wichita Falls’ step by step process on how to shut off your water here.
