WFFD battles Thursday fire on Sunset Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked to put out a fire Thursday on Sunset Drive.
First responders arrived on scene and started to fight the fire. All firefighters were then pulled out of the house after a heavy fire reportedly broke through the roof.
It took just under an hour for firefighters to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported at the scene and nobody was home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
WFFD reports the fire was caused by accidental electrical wire arcing.
