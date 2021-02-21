Adoption event helps animal rescue organizations that are near capacity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Animals rescued out of the cold throughout this week are available for adoption.
Rescue organizations and good samaritans helped pair cats and dogs with eager families Saturday through an adoption event put on by a Wichita Falls business, Herb Easley Motors.
“More than anything, we’re just looking for great, loving, and caring homes for these animals to go to because they need a home,” said Marti Harrell, executive assistant at Herb Easley.
Katy’s Dog Sanctuary brought a number of kittens for the event. The organization says they have numerous dogs as well that could not make it to the event due to circumstances caused by the winter storm.
“We’re out in Petrolia and our water has been out for a week. The city’s water is out for a week, And so we’ve been hauling water and we didn’t want to use any to wash the dogs because we don’t know when we’re going to have water,” said Catherine Brooks, founder of Katy’s Dog Sanctuary.
The sanctuary currently has 48 dogs.
“The weather and the consequences of the weather at their houses. And their just trying to take care of their own pets and fosters and houses and everything,” said Katie Lister, foster with Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
At the start of the pandemic, rescues noticed a decrease in adoptions. In a week of inclement weather, it wasn’t a time to go out and adopt.
“We haven’t really had any adoptions this week because no electricity and bad roads. So yeah, we really need to get some adoptions and we need fosters,” said Denise Lucas, board member of Texas Pit Crew.
Lucas says getting a dog now may just be what people need as warmer days are waiting ahead.
“It’s been a long week for a lot of people and you know the best thing for that is to have a dog to cuddle,” said Lucas.
The rescues always have a need for donations as well as more fosters. Adoptable dogs can be viewed online.
