Temps warm up to the 60′s Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The snow has melted and the sunshine is here to stay. Temperatures Sunday warm back up to the 60′s and will be breezy. Tonight things drop back down near freezing.
Monday, warmer weather and breezy winds stick around, we will see a high in the mid 60′s before dropping back down to the 30′s overnight. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, some places may get to 70. Wednesday going into the later part of the week our high looks to sit in the mid 50′s to 60′s. Thursday has a small chance of rain.
