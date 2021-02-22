Businesses help the community during winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Across the state and in Wichita Falls, people stepped up to lend a helping hand this week.
The community showed up for each other even when they lost power or water themselves.
“She didn’t hesitate. There was never any question. She was going to make sure that our dogs were taken care of,” said Jean Hall, a Wichita Falls resident, who was without power and brought her dogs to Denise’s Puppy Luvin’ Resort.
Denise’s Puppy Luvin’ Resort was at capacity but still made it possible to shelter more dogs.
“So I was bringing kennels in from outside making kennels of all different sizes for all different types of dogs. But that’s what I love to do is just help the people and help the puppies,” said Denise Gough, owner of Denise’s Puppy Luvin’ Resort.
More importantly people also needed a warm place to stay. Heff’s Burgers opened almost every day with reduced hours as a warming center.
“We still did it for the people that didn’t have electricity and just wanted to stay warm,” said Mindy Mendiola, general manager at Heff’s Burgers.
The restaurant had a fireplace going and provided people with a hot meal, whether they could pay for it or not. The owner went the extra mile.
“She was even offering coffee and we don’t serve coffee here, but she still made coffee that she brought from her house where she had the coffee maker and stuff. She buys it out of her pocket and she was giving out warm coffee if they wanted it,” said Mendiola.
The problems caused from the weather may have been unexpected, but people treating each other like neighbors wasn’t.
“The neighbors will always come through and we take care of each other, which that’s why I love Texas. This is my home and I love it here because of the people,” said Hall.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.