City of Seymour remains under boil order

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The city of Seymour reminded residents Monday the city’s boil order that was issued last Wednesday is still in effect.
City officials said water samples have been sent for testing with a 72-hour turnaround.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
