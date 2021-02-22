City of WF hosting free drive-thru water distribution event

City of WF hosting free drive-thru water distribution event (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | February 22, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 2:36 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is hosting a free drive-thru water distribution event on Monday.

City officials will be handing out two cases of water per family at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out.

No registration nor sign-ups are needed to participate.

The address of the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center is 111 N Burnett Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76306. The city of WF recommends entering from Burnett Street. Then, turn left on Austin Street and exit to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Wichita Street.

