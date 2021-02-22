Federal Disaster Assistance may be available for Texans who suffered losses due to winter storm

In addition, the Office of the Governor and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) are encouraging Texans to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather. This data is also needed to provide information to FEMA and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals in all 254 counties, including the ones that have not yet been included in the President’s disaster declaration.