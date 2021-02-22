8 new deaths, 111 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed eight new deaths and 111 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 67 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,469 cases in Wichita County, with 448 of them still being active.
408 patients are currently recovering at home while 40 are in the hospital. There are currently seven patients in critical condition.
There have been 314 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,707 recoveries and 72,799 negative tests in Wichita County.
16 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 17,308
- Second dose - 8,735
The Health District has 8 deaths to report during the time frame of February 12 - February 20. The cases are as follows: Case 13,896 (80+), Case 13,527 (70 - 79), Case 12,243 (70 - 79), Case 13,266 (60 - 69), Case 13,429 (70 - 79), Case 14,377 (80+), Case 14,170 (70 - 79), and Case 14,415 (80+).
There are a total of 111 new cases to report. From February 13 to February 19, 65 cases were received and from February 20 to February 22, 46 cases were received. There are currently 40 hospitalizations, and 67 recoveries to report.
Total Hospitalizations = 40
Stable = 33
Critical = 7
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 4
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 12
Critical - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 8
80+
Stable - 3
