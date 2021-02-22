News Channel 6 City Guide: Child Care Partners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a closer look at the February recipient of the Give Light Awards, presented by the Junior League of Wichita Falls.
Child Care Partners is a nonprofit organization that offers affordable child care and services to families in Wichita Falls. It’s an organization that has focused on uplifting families for more than 100 years.
“I like to say we protect children and strengthen families through child care services, early education, and wrap-around services” Keri Goins, the executive director said.
Support from the community has helped Child Care Partners continue its mission. Your donations help with assistance for the families they serve, such as the scholarship program.
“Scholarships are something that we do when families cannot meet their daycare tuitions,” Lolita Baker, the family support director said. “We want to make sure that nobody has to be left behind, nobody is not going to be able to have stability for their family. So, these scholarships go forward to help them. [...] About 65 percent of our families are currently scholarshipped.”
You can make a donation by visiting ChildCareWF.org.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact host & producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
