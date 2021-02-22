Rain chances look to return Thursday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we will have fairly nice conditions. We will have a high of about 64, with sunny skies. The wind will be shifting from the north to the south at about 10 to 20 mph. Overnight tonight we will have cool conditions. We will have a low of about 33 with clear skies. Tuesday looks to be our warmest day of the next 7-days. We will have a high of about 73. A cold front looks to come in by Wednesday. This will drop our high down to about 57. Thursday rain chances come back into the forecast. We will see a high of about 48, with a 30% chance of rain. The rain chances will start in the afternoon hours and last until the morning hours of Friday. Rain chances will continue on Saturday and Sunday. A few storms can’t be ruled out for the weekend.