Shooting victim drives himself to Allsup’s in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - A man who was reportedly shot drove himself to an Allsup’s in Henrietta Monday morning.
Brad Copeland, an Allsups’s employee, said the man drove into the parking lot around 5 a.m. and began shouting for help.
Copeland said the man was shot in the thigh and laid on the ground waiting for an ambulance to arrive while staff called 911.
Sheriff Lyde with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is not giving information about who shot him nor the events leading up to the shooting. Lyde said a search warrant was issued to recover the bullet in the victim’s car.
The sheriff’s office said the victim was in the hospital but has since left against medical advice.
