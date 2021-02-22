WFPD arrests abduction suspect following car chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police report a man wanted in connection to an early February abduction, Dustin Nails, has been arrested Monday following a car chase.
Nails reportedly has several outstanding warrants for his arrest with a combined bond of over $164,000.
WFPD said the chase started around 2:40 p.m. at Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Street. It lasted about 16 minutes and ended at Fleming School Road and FM 1740 in Clay County.
Wichita Falls police have not released an update on Mystica Granado at this time. No injuries were reported from the chase.
This is a developing story. Stick with KAUZ News Channel 6 for this and more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.