Wichita County Commissioner releases statement regarding drunk driving crash

Last week, I made a serious error in judgment and I have been given the opportunity to do the right thing - even though it is not easy. On Thursday evening, I got in my truck after having consumed alcohol. No one should ever drink alcohol and get behind the wheel. As I was driving, I hit a patch of ice and slid off the road into a ditch. I am fortunate that I was not hurt, but deeply grateful to a merciful God that no one else was hurt or injured.