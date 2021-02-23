Another cold front comes in early Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday it looks to be our warmest day of the next 7-days with a high of about 76. A cold front looks to come in by Wednesday, which will drop our high down to about 59. Thursday rain chances come back into the forecast. We will see a high of about 45, with a 30% chance of rain. The rain chances will start in the afternoon hours and last until the morning hours of Friday. Rain chances will continue on Saturday and Sunday, a few storms can’t be ruled out for the weekend.