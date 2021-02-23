CCMH vaccine clinic sees long trail of cars on Monday

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Some Henrietta residents got the chance to get a little bit safer from COVID-19.
The Clay County Memorial Hospital administered the second dose of vaccines to a lengthy line of motorists.
South Graham Street in Henrietta was lined with patients awaiting their COVID vaccine through the east side parking lot of CCMH.
Sandy Carter exited her vehicle to “stretch her legs.” Carter said she entered Monday’s line about two hours earlier but she was happier with the wait compared to her first visit.
“Today the line went very fast, but I was here probably an hour and 45 minutes, two hours. This time you don’t have to fill out the paperwork, so they’re just in and out,” said Carter.
Carter said that for her first shot, she was in line for almost four hours.
