City of WF waiving emergency water cutoff fees

Additionally, most repairs beyond the water cutoff (i.e. inside of walls and under the home) require a plumbing permit. Permits for most residential repairs and many commercial repairs can be issued over the phone at (940) 761-7459, via email at debra.nix@wichitafallstx.gov or fax at (940) 761-7461. Local contractors with non-residential permits can also submit plumbing permits via the City’s online portal for licensed contractors. A list of plumbing contractors licensed with the City is available online at wichitafallstx.gov